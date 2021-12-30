Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $81.32 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 3.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $81,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 17,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 49.4% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.70. The stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.