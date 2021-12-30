Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Up 3%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)’s share price rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $545.13 and last traded at $545.13. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.06.

SDMHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.83.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

