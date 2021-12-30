Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BFS opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $980,822 in the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

