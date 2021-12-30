Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BFS stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

In other news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $980,822. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

