Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 67,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

JNJ stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.