Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,614,126 shares of company stock worth $40,907,235. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

