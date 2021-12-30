Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

