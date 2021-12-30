Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after purchasing an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

CBRE opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

