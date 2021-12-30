Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $159,000.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IRWD. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

