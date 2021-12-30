Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

PPL stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.