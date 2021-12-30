Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $1.750-$1.830 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $845.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCHN stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

