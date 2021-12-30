Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $25.42

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.42, but opened at $24.84. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 587 shares changing hands.

SRRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

The firm has a market cap of $905.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,453 shares of company stock worth $1,186,154. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after buying an additional 433,188 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.0% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,307,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

