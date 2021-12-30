Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.84

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.84 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 13169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

