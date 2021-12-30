Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $312,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 219,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.09 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

