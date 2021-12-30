Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Surmodics worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Surmodics by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Surmodics by 113,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $676.34 million, a P/E ratio of 162.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $163,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,051 shares of company stock valued at $736,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

