Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after acquiring an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $112.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.
BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
