Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after acquiring an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $112.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.