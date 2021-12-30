Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

