Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $405.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.35. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.04.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

