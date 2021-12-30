Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $1,143,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,530,086. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTHR opened at $215.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.94. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $217.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

