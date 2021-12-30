Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

