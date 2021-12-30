Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 666 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 76,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $480.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

