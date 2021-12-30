Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15,328.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 187,373 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

