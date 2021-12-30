Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

