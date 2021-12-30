Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $257,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 73,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $207.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

