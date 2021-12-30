Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Best Buy by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.08. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.