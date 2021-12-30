Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

