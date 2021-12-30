Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after buying an additional 620,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $131,928,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 195.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after buying an additional 367,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 255.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,866,000 after buying an additional 367,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

NYSE KSU opened at $293.59 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.79 and a 200-day moving average of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

