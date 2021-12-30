SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SES will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.