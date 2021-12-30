SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 60,905 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 994.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Barnes Group worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5,159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on B shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

B stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

