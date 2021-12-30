SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNVR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

