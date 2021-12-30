SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Gartner by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $595,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Gartner by 163.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gartner by 27.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT opened at $336.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.91 and its 200-day moving average is $299.12. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.83.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

