SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.52% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,810,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $988,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

BGFV opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.87. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

