SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 29,681 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Whiting Petroleum worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Shares of WLL opened at $66.36 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.