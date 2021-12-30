Sharder Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89,059.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $89,059.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sharder has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:



Sharder is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “



It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

