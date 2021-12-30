SharedStake (SGT) Price Tops $0.0576 on Top Exchanges

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. SharedStake has a market cap of $8,642.75 and $608.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.29 or 0.07776833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,513.46 or 0.99944409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00072987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00051452 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007762 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

