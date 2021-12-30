Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 8,600 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Manulife Financial by 171.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of MFC opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

