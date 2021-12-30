Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

