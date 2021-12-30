Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

