Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 38,475 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,721 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 38,475 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $151,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $76.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

