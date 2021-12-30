Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 839 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.29.

MSCI stock opened at $614.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.74. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.