SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Tops $146,763.82

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. SHIELD has a market cap of $146,763.82 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,649.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.22 or 0.07885147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00313255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.24 or 0.00909223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.77 or 0.00473808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00257071 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

