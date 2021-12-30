Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SHECY stock opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 5.44. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

