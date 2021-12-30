Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €183.64 ($208.68).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €110.40 ($125.45) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €139.46 and its 200-day moving average is €141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

