Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €183.64 ($208.68).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE stock opened at €110.40 ($125.45) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €139.46 and its 200-day moving average is €141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.