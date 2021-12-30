Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 329 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

CRM stock traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $256.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.40. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $252.88 billion, a PE ratio of 141.62, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,334 shares of company stock valued at $139,979,595 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

