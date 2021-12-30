Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 167.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after buying an additional 507,753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 90,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,658. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.