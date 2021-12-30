Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.05. 4,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,705. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $109.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

