Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in AON by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

NYSE AON traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $301.55. 3,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,663. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.78 and a 200-day moving average of $279.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.