Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 558,460 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,460 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,653,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $81.04. 1,982,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.