Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $127.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,182 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,092. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $114.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

