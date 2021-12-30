Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lowered its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned 1.30% of Middlefield Banc worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

